New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Healthstar Inc., a buyer and seller of used pharmaceutical packaging equipment. The suit, for alleged unpaid invoices, takes aim at Silgan Unicep Packaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10848, Healthstar, Inc. v. Silgan Unicep Packaging, LLC.

Business Services

April 20, 2023, 12:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Healthstar, Inc.

Duane Morris

defendants

Silgan Unicep Packaging, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract