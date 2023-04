New Suit - Trademark

Jackson Kelly filed a trademark lawsuit Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Healthsmart Foods, Inc. The suit names Beth Porter and Sweet Nothings, Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00060, Healthsmart Foods, Inc. v. Sweet Nothings, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 13, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Healthsmart Foods, Inc.

Jackson Kelly

defendants

Beth Porter

Sweet Nothings, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims