New Suit - Patent

Under Armour, the athletic apparel company, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit relates to Under Armour's products which help track an individual's workouts, including the UA HOVR Sonic 4 running shoes and related MapMyRun app. The complaint, filed by Sand Sebolt & Wernow on behalf of Healthness LLC, accuses Under Armour of infringing two patents pertaining to remote monitoring of an individual's movements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00870, Healthness LLC v. Under Armour Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 19, 2022, 4:25 PM