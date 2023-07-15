Who Got The Work

Sydney Hunemuller of Baker McKenzie has entered an appearance for Clean Air Solutions in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 31 in Texas Southern District Court by Jones Walker on behalf of Healtheon Inc., seeks $1.5 million from the defendant for allegedly refusing to perform under a construction subcontract. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Hittner, is 4:23-cv-01992, Healtheon, Inc v. Clean Air Solutions, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 15, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Healtheon, Inc

Plaintiffs

Jones Walker

defendants

Clean Air Solutions, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker McKenzie

Reynolds Law LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract