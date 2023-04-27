New Suit - Trade Secrets

Healthcare Services Group, which provides housekeeping, dining and other services in the health care industry, filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former Senior Director of Operations Rachel Cecil on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Spilman Thomas & Battle, accuses Cecil of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in her new role with competitor Unidine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01603, Healthcare Services Group Inc. v. Cecil.

Health Care

April 27, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Spilman Thomas & Battle

defendants

Rachel Cecil

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract