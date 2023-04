New Suit - Contract

UnitedHealth was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Healthcare Ally Management of California. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02675, Healthcare Ally Management of California LLC v. United Healthcare Services Inc.

April 10, 2023, 6:26 PM

Healthcare Ally Management of California LLC

Law Offices Of Jonathan Stieglitz

United Healthcare Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract