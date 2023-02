Removed To Federal Court

In-house counsel for O'Melveny & Myers on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Healthcare Ally Management of California LLC over the alleged underpayment of medical services. The case is 2:23-cv-01461, Healthcare Ally Management of California, LLC v. Omelveny & Myers, LLP.

Health Care

February 27, 2023, 6:52 PM