Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against LegalZoom.com Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Healthcare Ally Management of California LLC, an out-of-network provider, accuses the defendant of refusing to pay the plaintiff for providing medical necessary services. The case is 2:23-cv-04090, Healthcare Ally Management of California, LLC v. LegalZoom.com, Inc.

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 5:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Healthcare Ally Management of California, LLC

defendants

LegalZoom.com, Inc.

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations