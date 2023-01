Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance and Kering Americas Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Healthcare Ally Management of California, accuses the defendant of failing to make proper payments for surgical care provided to policyholders. The case is 2:23-cv-00061, Healthcare Ally Management of California, LLC v. Kering Americas, Inc. et al.