Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Snell & Wilmer on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Global Water Resources Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, which seeks reimbursement for medical services provided, was filed by attorney Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Healthcare Ally Management of California LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00755, Healthcare Ally Management of California, LLC v. Global Water Resources, Inc.

Health Care

February 01, 2023, 7:09 PM