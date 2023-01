Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Amtrak to California Central District Court. The suit, which arises from a disputed claim for medical services, was filed by attorney Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Healthcare Ally Management of California. The case is 2:23-cv-00493, Healthcare Ally Management of California, LLC v. Amtrak Company.

Transportation & Logistics

January 23, 2023, 5:00 PM