Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Reese Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance Company to California Central District Court. The complaint, for disputed claims under a health insurance policy, was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Healthcare Ally Management of California LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-06291, Healthcare Ally Management of California, LLC v. Aetna Life Insurance Co. et al.