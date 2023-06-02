Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Aetna, a health care insurance company, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Healthcare Ally Management of California, accuses Aetna of failing to satisfy underpaid/unpaid bills for rendered medical services in accordance with an executed agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-04301, Healthcare Ally Management of California, LLC v. Aetna Life Insurance Co.

Health Care

June 02, 2023, 5:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Healthcare Ally Management of California, LLC

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Co.

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations