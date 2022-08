Who Got The Work

Fish & Richardson principals Neil J. McNabnay and Ricardo Bonilla have stepped in to defend Fossil Group in a pending patent infringement lawsuit related to digital activity tracking. The complaint was filed July 13 in Texas Eastern District Court by Budo Law on behalf of Health Tracker Systems LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:22-cv-00586, Health Tracker Systems LLC v. Fossil Group, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 27, 2022, 2:56 PM