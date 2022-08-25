Who Got The Work

Scott D. Stimpson and Katherine M. Lieb of Sills Cummis & Gross have stepped in to defend watch manufacturer Casio America Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit over its Casio GBD-H 1000 G-Shock watch. The action, filed July 31 in New York Southern District Court by Loaknauth Law; and Budo Law on behalf of Health Tracker Systems LLC, asserts a single patent related to the method of monitoring and modifying activity-based behavior. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:22-cv-06486, Health Tracker Systems LLC v. Casio America, Inc.

Health Care

August 25, 2022, 7:39 AM