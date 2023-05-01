Health Insurers Face ERISA Lawsuit for Allegedly Reversing a...

News From Law.com

United Healthcare and Oxford Health Insurance were hit with an Employment Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit in Connecticut District Court. The plaintiffs alleged the defendant wrongfully denied coverage of a mid wife after initially authorizing the care as in-network. Plaintiffs Jonathan A. Winter, Rebecca E. Moore and their son contended United Healthcare, Oxford Health Plans LLC and Oxford Health Insurance Inc., changed course regarding the mid wife after the baby was born, the complaint said.

