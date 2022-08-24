New Suit

Hartford Financial Services subsidiary Sentinel Insurance Company was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court action, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed by Jones & Hill on behalf of Health Enrichment Network Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03816, Health Enrichment Network, Inc. v. Sentinel Insurance Co Ltd.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 7:15 PM