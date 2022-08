News From Law.com

Irvine, California-based real estate investment trust American Healthcare REIT has hired a new general counsel, less than a month after it promoted its previous legal chief to chief operating officer. Mark Foster replaces Gabriel Willhite at the health care-focused trust, which owns 312 properties in 36 states and the United Kingdom. Willhite became COO in late July.

Real Estate

August 10, 2022, 9:45 AM