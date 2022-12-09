New Suit - Contract

Greenberg Traurig filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Health and Happiness International Holdings. The suit seeks $7.8 million in principal plus interest from Maple Island Inc. and Stoltze Specialty Processing LLC for defaulting under a loan agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10380, Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited v. Stoltze Specialty Processing, LLC et al.

New York

December 09, 2022, 12:23 PM