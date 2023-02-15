New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro filed a consumer class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court against hair products seller John Paul Mitchell Systems. The complaint accuses the company of falsely advertising that it does not test its products on animals while working to change California law to punish other companies who test products on animals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00687, Heagney et al v. John Paul Mitchell Systems.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 15, 2023, 7:51 PM