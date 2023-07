New Suit - Patent

Verizon Communications and Verizon Corporate Services Group Inc. were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of Headwater Research LLC, asserts four patents related to wireless communications technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00352, Headwater Research LLC v. Verizon Communications Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

July 29, 2023, 11:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Headwater Research LLC

Plaintiffs

Russ August & Kabat

defendants

Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless

Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon Corporate Services Group Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims