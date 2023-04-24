Who Got The Work

Samsung Electronics America Inc. has turned to attorneys Grant K. Schmidt of Hilger Graben PLLC and Melissa Smith of Gillam & Smith as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 10 in Texas Eastern District Court by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of Headwater Research LLC, asserts three patents related to wireless communication technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00103, Headwater Research LLC v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc. et al.

Technology

April 24, 2023, 5:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Headwater Research LLC

Plaintiffs

Russ August & Kabat

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Display Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Hilger Graben PLLC

Gillam & Smith, LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims