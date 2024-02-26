McKool Smith principal Nicholas Mathews and Deron R. Dacus of the Dacus Firm have entered appearances for AT&T in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 10 in Texas Eastern District Court by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of Headwater Partners II, asserts two patents related to wireless communications technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00016, Headwater Partners II LLC v. At&T Services, Inc. et al.
Telecommunications
February 26, 2024, 9:01 AM