Who Got The Work

McKool Smith principal Nicholas Mathews and Deron R. Dacus of the Dacus Firm have entered appearances for AT&T in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 10 in Texas Eastern District Court by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of Headwater Partners II, asserts two patents related to wireless communications technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00016, Headwater Partners II LLC v. At&T Services, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

February 26, 2024, 9:01 AM

Headwater Partners II LLC

Russ August & Kabat

At&T Corp.

At&T Mobility, LLC

At&T Services, Inc.

McKool Smith

The Dacus Firm, PC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims