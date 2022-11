Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Swanson, Martin & Bell on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Chicago Urban Air LLC, doing business as Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard on behalf of Kirstin Headlee and Tyson Headlee. The case is 1:22-cv-06494, Headlee et al v. Chicago Urban Air, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 18, 2022, 7:56 PM