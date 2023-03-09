Headed to Supreme Court: Insurance, Immunity in Focus in Wro...

News From Law.com

Attorneys on either side of a wrongful death action brought against a Georgia sheriff are preparing to argue before the Supreme Court of Georgia after being granted writ of certiorari. Appellate counsel for family of a man who died in the back of a squad car are challenging sovereign immunity upheld for Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough on grounds the death resulted from deputies' "negligent use of a motor vehicle." Supported by a Georgia Court of Appeals affirmation, appellee counsel for the county maintain no immunity waiver existed since the police vehicle had not been "in active use" at the time of the man's death. Georgia justices are expected to decide the case after hearing oral arguments this June.

Government

March 09, 2023, 8:46 AM