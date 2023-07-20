Headed to Supreme Court: Commissioners Authority Scrutinized...

News From Law.com

Attorneys on either side of a contested hospital-expansion project are preparing to argue before the Georgia Supreme Court after being granted writ of certiorari in a trio of related cases. At issue is whether the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health applied the appropriate standard in rejecting factual findings that invalidated a metro-Atlanta hospital's application for a certificate of need. With the commissioner's decision ultimately affirmed as "proper" by the Georgia Court of Appeals in a split Fourth Division panel opinion last October, the challenged ruling now heads to the Georgia justices for oral argument in November.

