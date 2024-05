News From Law.com

On the heels of an administrative law judge issuing an unaffiliated, yet conflicting ruling in the residency challenge of another judicial candidate, former Fulton County Solicitor General Tiffani Johnson is again challenging the basis for her disqualification from the race to unseat incumbent Atlanta Judicial Circuit Judge Scott McAfee.

Georgia

May 09, 2024, 1:43 PM

nature of claim: /