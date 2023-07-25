New Suit - Trademark

Sporting goods and apparel company Head USA filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Ahead LLC on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Dorsey & Whitney and Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, alleges that the defendant's 'Ahead' mark and logo are confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Head' mark and logo and are being used in violation of a 2006 settlement agreement between the parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01884, Head USA Inc. v. Ahead LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 25, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Head USA Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dorsey & Whitney

defendants

Ahead, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract