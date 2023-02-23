New Suit - Trade Secrets

Greenspoon Marder and Ferdinand IP Law Group filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of beauty products supplier Head Kandy LLC. The suit accuses former majority owner and de facto CEO Kayla Marie McNeill of allegedly misappropriating payroll funds for her personal benefit and engaging in self-dealing by creating a competing business while an officer of Head Kandy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60345, Head Kandy LLC v. McNeill.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 23, 2023, 6:42 AM