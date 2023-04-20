New Suit

Alibaba Group, Centene, Delta Air Lines, Taobao and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was not afforded proper treatment and care after reporting a sexual assault incident. The suit also pursues personal injury and harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03214, He v. United States of America et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 20, 2023, 4:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Xuejie He

defendants

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Centene Corporation

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Duane Reade Inc.

New York University

Taobao

Walgreens Boot Alliance, Inc.

Affinity Health Plan Inc.

Aslan Aviation Serviecs (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Barrington D. Parker

Borough of Manhattan Community College

Camba, Inc.

Cantonese Interpreter NY-Plmh

Carepoint Health-Christ Hospital

Catholic Charities Community Services Center

Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo, PC

Christopher F. Droney

City University of New York

CL Supermarket Inc.

Coalition for the Homeless

Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC

Doris Ling-Cohan

Episcopal Church

Fidelis Care

Garden of Hope

Giachetta, Kenneth (#80), Marshal

Guttbenberg Police Department

Hingsze Cho

Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

Hudson Hospital OPCO LLC

Joan M. Kenney

John Doe A

John Doe Jim

Kimberley Slade

Legal Services NYC

Li Yanfen

Liufeng Chen

Lizbeth Gonzalez

Louis L. Stanton

Mash Jim

Matthew F. Cooper

Metropolitan Dental Associates

Modern Medical, PC

Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Mount Sinai Health System Inc.

Mount Sinai West

Nai Brother Inc.

New York City

New York City Department of Design and Construction

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development

New York City Department of Transportation

New York City Human Resources Administration

New York City Marshals

New York City Police Department

New York City Police Department 109th Precinct

New York City Police Department 120th Precinct

New York City Police Department 121th Precinct

New York City Police Department 1th Precinct

New York City Rescue Mission

New York City Transit Authority

New York Presbyterian Hospital

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

New York State Department of Labor

New York State Unified Court System

New York University College of Dentistry

New York-Presbyterian Foundation Inc.

New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Office of the New York City Comptroller

Peter W. Hall

Remy Smith

Renata V. Weber

Richmond University Medical Center

State of New Jersey

State of New York

The Legal Aid Society

Transit Adjudication Bureau

Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Center

Union City Police Department, New Jersey

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services

United States of America

Weill Cornell Medical

Ying Ji Chang Fen Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation