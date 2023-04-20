New Suit

Alibaba Group, Centene, Delta Air Lines, Taobao and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was not afforded proper treatment and care after reporting a sexual assault incident. The suit also pursues personal injury and harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03214, He v. United States of America et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 20, 2023, 4:53 AM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation