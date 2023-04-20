New Suit
Alibaba Group, Centene, Delta Air Lines, Taobao and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was not afforded proper treatment and care after reporting a sexual assault incident. The suit also pursues personal injury and harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03214, He v. United States of America et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
April 20, 2023, 4:53 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Centene Corporation
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.
- Duane Reade Inc.
- New York University
- Taobao
- Walgreens Boot Alliance, Inc.
- Affinity Health Plan Inc.
- Aslan Aviation Serviecs (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- Barrington D. Parker
- Borough of Manhattan Community College
- Camba, Inc.
- Cantonese Interpreter NY-Plmh
- Carepoint Health-Christ Hospital
- Catholic Charities Community Services Center
- Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo, PC
- Christopher F. Droney
- City University of New York
- CL Supermarket Inc.
- Coalition for the Homeless
- Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC
- Doris Ling-Cohan
- Episcopal Church
- Fidelis Care
- Garden of Hope
- Giachetta, Kenneth (#80), Marshal
- Guttbenberg Police Department
- Hingsze Cho
- Hudson County Prosecutor's Office
- Hudson Hospital OPCO LLC
- Joan M. Kenney
- John Doe A
- John Doe Jim
- Kimberley Slade
- Legal Services NYC
- Li Yanfen
- Liufeng Chen
- Lizbeth Gonzalez
- Louis L. Stanton
- Mash Jim
- Matthew F. Cooper
- Metropolitan Dental Associates
- Modern Medical, PC
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Health System Inc.
- Mount Sinai West
- Nai Brother Inc.
- New York City
- New York City Department of Design and Construction
- New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
- New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development
- New York City Department of Transportation
- New York City Human Resources Administration
- New York City Marshals
- New York City Police Department
- New York City Police Department 109th Precinct
- New York City Police Department 120th Precinct
- New York City Police Department 121th Precinct
- New York City Police Department 1th Precinct
- New York City Rescue Mission
- New York City Transit Authority
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
- New York State Department of Labor
- New York State Unified Court System
- New York University College of Dentistry
- New York-Presbyterian Foundation Inc.
- New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- Office of the New York City Comptroller
- Peter W. Hall
- Remy Smith
- Renata V. Weber
- Richmond University Medical Center
- State of New Jersey
- State of New York
- The Legal Aid Society
- Transit Adjudication Bureau
- Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Center
- Union City Police Department, New Jersey
- United States Citizenship and Immigration Services
- United States of America
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Ying Ji Chang Fen Inc.
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation