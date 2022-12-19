He Refused: Attorneys React as Jan. 6 Committee Refers Crimi...

News From Law.com

As the January 6 Committee voted to refer a handful of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and some of his closest allies, legal experts took to Twitter to offer their own input on his legal future. And their input followed an hour-long hearing, the final of which in a string held in the wake of the attack on the capitol in 2021. Representatives, such as Jamie Raskin, used the public forum to reiterate some of the grounds for the charges they hoped the U.S. Department of Justice would further investigate.

Government

December 19, 2022, 5:13 PM