He Obviously Doesnt Care About Antagonizing the Judge: Barba...

Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis has faced the difficult task of keeping order in the Alex Jones damages trial in Connecticut. Bellis has made it clear she will hold contempt hearings for Jones and any of the attorneys if they step out of line. As if Jones' unpredictable testimony and persona weren't enough of an issue for Bellis, Christopher Mattei, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, and Norm Pattis, Jones' defense counsel, have also been told countless times by Bellis to stop "sniping" at each other.

Connecticut

September 26, 2022, 5:50 PM