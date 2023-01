News From Law.com

William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind behind a nationwide college admissions scandal that catered to the wealthy, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison Wednesday. "It's a serious case, it's a difficult case," said U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel of the District of Massachusetts after noting the "large amount of dishonesty" on Singer's and others' part and the vastness of the scheme.

Massachusetts

January 04, 2023, 2:44 PM