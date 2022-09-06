New Suit - Employment

Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit medical organization that provides patient treatment, education and research, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Minnesota District Court challenging the requirement that employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The court action was filed by Mohrman Kaardal & Erickson on behalf of four plaintiffs who contend that they were denied religious exemptions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02172, He et al v. Mayo Clinic et al.

Health Care

September 06, 2022, 7:19 PM