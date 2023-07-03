He Drives Me Crazy: Court Weighs Fraught Attorney-Client Rel...

News From Law.com

A spat with his attorney might have paved the way for a convicted murderer in his appeal to the Florida Supreme Court to have his 2019 conviction and death sentence overturned, and get a partial second chance. "I drive him crazy, and he drives me crazy," the high court ruling shows court-appointed attorney Keith Hammond saying at one hearing, referring to his client Reynaldo Figueroa-Sanabria. In adjudicating Figueroa-Sanabria's appeal, the high court jurists considered that attorney-client tension.

Florida

July 03, 2023, 12:56 PM

nature of claim: /