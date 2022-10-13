New Suit - Trademark

Snell & Wilmer filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of HDR Global Trading Ltd., the owner and operator of the 'BITMEX' cryptocurrency trading platform, and HDR SG PTE Ltd. The complaint targets 522 domain names mimicking the plaintiff's mark, that are used to 'propagate malware or viruses to enable access to sensitive personal or financial data' or divert online customers to other websites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01149, HDR Global Trading Limited et al v. bitmexaa.com et al.

