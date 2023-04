New Suit - Contract

Morris, Manning & Martin filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of hotel real estate developer HDDA LLC. The suit, which seeks defaulted loan payments, brings claims against Deepak Patel, Jordan Haas other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01883, Hdda, LLC v. Patel et al.

Business Services

April 27, 2023, 5:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Hdda, LLC

Plaintiffs

Morris, Manning & Martin

defendants

Crystal Patel

Deepak Patel

Jordan Haas

June Haas

Kunal Mody

Pushpaben Patel

Ramesh Mody

Smita Mody

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract