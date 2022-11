New Suit - Contract

Smith, Gambrell & Russell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court on behalf of HD Supply Facilities Maintenance. The suit brings claims against NB3 Packaging Corp. and Glenn L. Nicastro for allegedly failing to pay for delivered goods valued at $88,340. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02946, HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, Ltd. v. Nb3 Packaging Corp. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 14, 2022, 7:01 PM