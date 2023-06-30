HD Supply Facilities Maintenance sued Progressive Commercial Services Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged unpaid invoices, was brought by Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard and Smith, Gambrell & Russell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00108, HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, Ltd., a Florida Limited Partnership v. Progressive Commercial Services, LLC, a North Carolina limited liability company.
June 30, 2023, 6:55 PM