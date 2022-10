New Suit

Cincinnati Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, brought by Feldman Wasser on behalf of the H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Company, seeks indemnification for settlement costs incurred in opioid-related litigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-03210, H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co. v. Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 7:09 PM