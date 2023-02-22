New Suit

Pinnacle National Insurance f/k/a Alterra America Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, brought by Reed Smith on behalf of H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co., seeks defense and indemnification for costs incurred in litigating and settling thousands of opioid lawsuits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03043, H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co. v. Alterra America Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 22, 2023, 7:11 PM