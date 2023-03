News From Law.com

Hospital giant HCA Healthcare paid a premium last year to bring aboard a top General Electric lawyer, Michael McAlevey, according to HCA's recently filed proxy statement. McAlevey, senior vice president and chief legal officer at HCA, received a signing bonus of $1.6 million in 2022 on top of his $860,536 in salary. Stock awards and other benefits brought his total compensation to $6.5 million.

Health Care

March 13, 2023, 11:31 AM