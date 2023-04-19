New Suit - Antitrust

HCA Healthcare filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court challenging an FTC order which blocked HCA's $150 million sale of three Tulane hospitals to LCMC Health based on potential antitrust violations. The suit, filed by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver, seeks a declaration that under the 'state action immunity doctrine,' the deal is immune from federal antitrust laws because it furthers Louisiana public policy and was executed with express supervision and approval from state authorities. The case is 2:23-cv-01311, HCA Healthcare Inc. v. Garland et al.

Health Care

April 19, 2023, 8:23 PM

Plaintiffs

HCA Healthcare Inc

Plaintiffs

Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman Sarver

defendants

Federal Trade Commission

United States Department of Justice

Merrick Garland

United States of America

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations