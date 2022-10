New Suit - Contract

H.C. Schmieding Produce filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Saeed Parissa on Wednesday in Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Hall Estill Hardwick Gable Golden & Nelson, brings subrogation claims relating to a spoiled food shipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-05221, H.C. Schmieding Produce Co. LLC v. Saeed Parissa.

Transportation & Logistics

October 26, 2022, 7:48 PM