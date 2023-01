New Suit - Contract

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Arkansas Western District Court on behalf of H.C. Schmieding Produce Co. The suit, over allegedly damaged cargo, takes aim at Bukhara Trans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-05011, H.C. Schmieding Produce Company, LLC v. Bukhara Trans Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 10, 2023, 8:40 PM