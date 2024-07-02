Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Morrison & Foerster have entered appearances for semiconductor maker MaxLinear and certain executives in a pending securities lawsuit in connection with a terminated $3.8 billion merger with Taiwan-headquartered Silicon Motion. The complaint was filed June 13 in California Southern District Court by Rolnick Kramer Sadighi and Duckor Metzger & Wynne on behalf of HBK Master Fund, which accuses the defendants of creating a false impression that they would consummate the merger despite having already determined they would not amid a downturn in MaxLinear’s financial prospects and an increase in financing costs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino, is 3:24-cv-01033, Hbk Master Fund L.P. et al v. Maxlinear, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 02, 2024, 9:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Hbk Master Fund L.P.

Hbk Merger Strategies Master Fund L.P.

Plaintiffs

Duckor Metzger & Wynne

Rolnick Kramer Sadighi LLP

Duckor Spradling Metzger Wynne

Defendants

Kishore Seendripu

Maxlinear, Inc.

Steven Litchfield

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws