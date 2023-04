Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against National Fire & Marine Insurance Co. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Godosky & Gentile on behalf of HBC US Holdings, seeks court intervention to appoint an umpire in an underlying arbitration proceeding related to a business interruption claim. The case is 1:23-cv-02839, HBC US Holdings LLC v. National Fire & Marine Insurance Company.

Business Services

April 05, 2023, 4:22 AM

Plaintiffs

HBC US Holdings LLC

defendants

National Fire & Marine Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment