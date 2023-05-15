Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Carter Arnett on Monday removed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Phillips Murrah on behalf of Taylor Hazlewood, alleges that an Instagram pic of Hazlewood holding his friend's hatchet appears in Netflix's 'The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,' a true crime documentary about convicted murderer Caleb 'Kai' Lawrence McGillvary. According to the complaint, Netflix did not seek permission from Hazlewood, who has no connection to the murder whatsoever. The case is 3:23-cv-01109, Hazlewood v. Netflix Inc.

Technology

May 15, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Taylor Hazlewood

defendants

Netflix Inc

defendant counsels

Carter Arnett PLLC

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation