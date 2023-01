Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against HealthyEquity, a non-bank health savings trustee, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Caskey & Holzman on behalf of Willard Hazelton. The case is 2:23-cv-00411, Hazelton v. HealthyEquity Inc.

Fintech

January 19, 2023, 3:09 PM