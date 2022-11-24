New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Prudential Financial and ActiveProspect Inc. were hit with a digital privacy class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Girard Sharp LLP, accuses the defendants of using keystroke monitoring software to record the communications of users to the Prudential website in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07465, Hazel et al v. Prudential Financial, Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 24, 2022, 4:43 AM